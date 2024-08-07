Barber shop offers free back-to-school haircuts & braids

By Penelope Lopez

ABBEVILLE, Louisiana (KATC) — Feeling your best for the first day of school is important. On Tuesday, Barber Ronald “Kutdoctor” Lewis Jr. from The Hair Clinic hosted his annual free back-to-school braids and fades event in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Local barbers and braiders started their day at 6 am to help multiple children feel their best.

“I love giving back to my community, I love seeing the smile on their faces. It messes with their self esteem when they are not all the way correct. So giving them school supplies and having everything together to go back to school makes them do better in school,” Lewis Jr. said.

Lewis Jr. started this event 15 years ago. Dozens of children in the community were able to get a haircut, braids, school supplies, and a free meal.

“It’s a good haircut,” Second Grader Ra’ion Green said.

“I’m pretty grateful because they came over here and spent their time cutting our hair,” Fifth Grader Brandolin Jackson said.

Lewis Jr. says he was able to fund this event through community donations. He tells KATC for the first couple of years, they only had barbers, but over time they incorporated braiders so little girls in the community can feel confident.

“It was so important for me to make this (event) free because this is a hard time for all of us. It makes me feel really good that I gave back to my community,” he said.

Jamari Foster’s grandmother Julia Collins, who is on disability, was extremely grateful for the community support. “The economy is hard enough for people to afford haircuts for their kids, clothes, and school supplies. I know for my grandchild it’s a big help because I’m on disability and I can’t afford all of that so it helps me,” she said.

Lewis Jr was also joined by his son, a fellow barber. “To see my son helping out, it makes me feel really good because I raised him the best I can and to have him on the side of me doing this just makes me feel wonderful,” Lewis Jr said.

“It’s important to help the kids and make sure that they know the community is thinking of them, not only to make them look important but presentable,” Ronald Lewis III said.

Kutdoctors, Bella Madre, Triple “E” Jumps, and Truvision Media sponsored the event.

