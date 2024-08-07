Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Harris County August 7

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — FEMA is opening two Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris County August 7 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Center locations:

Sunnyside Health & Multi-service Center

4410 Reed Rd

Houston, TX 77051

Baytown Community Center

2407 Market Street

Baytown, TX 77520

The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any center can help with both

Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find a Disaster Recovery Center near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Residents in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Orange, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed. To shorten wait times at Disaster Recovery Centers, Texans are encouraged to apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before going to a center for follow-up help.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov.

 Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

 Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance –

YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.

