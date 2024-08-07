Fort Bend County Secures Over $17 Million in Mitigation Funding from Texas General Land Office

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Fort Bend County Judge KP George is pleased to announce that Fort Bend County has been awarded substantial funding from the Texas General Land Office (GLO) through the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program. This funding will support critical erosion and drainage mitigation projects, with a total grant allocation of $17,537,484.

“We are thrilled to receive this significant investment, which will enable us to enhance our county’s resilience against flooding and erosion. As Fort Bend County continues to grow, our drainage and infrastructure are vital to safeguarding our community’s future,” said Judge KP George.

In attendance at the announcement were Texas General Land Office IGR Melissa Washington, Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, Fort Bend County Chief Drainage Engineer Mark Vogler, President of Public Management, Inc. Patrick Wiltshire, and Vice President of Huitt Zollars, Inc. Greg Wine.

Commissioner Prestage emphasized the importance of this funding for Fort Bend County, particularly in advancing the objectives of “The Fresno Plan,” which prioritizes drainage and flood control to safeguard the community of Fresno from flooding. “This substantial investment in flood mitigation projects is a vital step in ensuring the safety and resilience of our communities,” stated Commissioner Prestage. “Protecting residents and their properties from flooding is our top priority.”

The approved projects are designed to fortify Fort Bend County’s infrastructure and protect residents from the impacts of natural disasters. Three key initiatives have been prioritized for funding:

**Levee Improvement District #10 Erosion Repair – $8,883,584**

This project focuses on repairing and strengthening levee systems to protect homes and businesses from the devastating effects of flooding. Location: NW side of LID #10 boundary, adjacent to the Brazos River.

Mustang Bayou Detention Basin – $7,056,300

The Mustang Bayou Detention Basin project aims to enhance water management capabilities by reducing flood risks and improving drainage in our rapidly developing areas. This initiative is a critical step toward mitigating the effects of heavy rainfall and protecting both urban and rural regions. Location: Fresno, Trammel Fresno Road/Evergreen.

Steep Bank Creek Erosion Repair – $1,597,600

This project focuses on stabilizing creek banks and enhancing the overall environmental health of the area. Location: SW Side of Missouri City, South of Sugar Land, on a section of the Brazos River near LID #19, LID #15 area.

Judge KP George emphasized the importance of these projects, stating, “This funding is a testament to our commitment to building a resilient Fort Bend County. Our strategic investment in infrastructure will not only protect our current residents but also support our county’s continued growth and development.”

These projects are part of Fort Bend County’s broader initiative to strengthen its infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its residents. With the CDBG-MIT funding, the county is poised to make significant advancements in flood mitigation and environmental protection.

For more information or to make a charitable donation to further support Fort Bend County’s initiatives, please contact Chief Development Officer Tracy Golden at (713) 535-7218 or tgolden@cmhouston.org.

Fort Bend County remains committed to enhancing its resilience and ensuring the safety and well-being of all its residents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.