14-year-old’s crime spree: Complaint details 13 armed robberies, carjackings, shooting, and deadly hit-and-run

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — We’re learning more about the extensive criminal history of a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who killed a motorcyclist June 27 in a hit-and-run crash.

We’re not yet naming the boy because he is a minor. But he is in custody after a string of armed robberies, auto thefts, a shooting, and the deadly hit-and-run.

The boy is facing 25 counts for a host of crimes, 24 of them are felonies. There are 13 counts of armed robbery in a span of six weeks, and at least four stolen cars. And some of these incidents happened when this kid was just 13 years old.

The known crimes started June 13.

Two teens tried to break into a Kia, then noticed two women spotted them. They implied they had guns and threatened to shoot the women, then stole their car and fled, later abandoning it in the middle of the street.

Two weeks later, a teen reported the suspect robbed him at gunpoint.

On July 13, the boy turned 14 years old.

Less than a week later, he went on another spree.

On July 19 he shot a girl in the jaw when he opened fire on her car near McGovern Park. He later admitted to the shooting.

Three days after that, he and another boy robbed a man at a gas station on Capitol, pointing a gun in his face and saying, “If you don’t give us what you have, we will kill you.”

Two days later, on July 24, he committed three robberies in a matter of minutes.

First, he robbed a couple at gunpoint outside a bar on West National, saying, “Gimme what you got” and pointing a handgun with a light mounted on it in a woman’s face.

Moments later and around the corner, he robbed two people at gunpoint outside their hotel. They were in town for the Northwestern Mutual event and the Eric Church concert.

Then he tried to steal a purse from another woman outside her hotel.

The boy later admitted to the three robberies.

On July 26 he shot at a man at a gas station and stole his car.

The next day, he robbed a couple at gunpoint. While officers investigated the robbery, he tried to break into a car a few blocks away.

Police went there and he fled, then tried to break into another car, and fled again.

He then blew a stop sign and hit 31-year-old motorcyclist Marc Jones near 1st and Walker.

Jones later died in the hospital from multiple blunt force injuries. He was visiting the Milwaukee area for the annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming.

The complaint said the boy skidded across the street before getting up and running off. A gun that flew out of the car and was recovered matched the one used in the McGovern Park shooting.

He was arrested at his aunt’s house July 31.

Last August, shortly after turning 13, the boy took part in an attempted carjacking outside a grocery store.

In September of last year there was another armed carjacking and another robbery.

The boy is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond.

