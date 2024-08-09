Colleton County assesses damage after Debby dumps nearly 20 inches of rain

By Justin Berger

COLLETON COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — As Debby moves further from the South Carolina Lowcountry,Colleton County is totaling the damage.

Fire and rescue is reporting some of the county experienced nearly 20 inches of rain.

The Green Pond area – which includes the Neals community – took on more than 17 inches of rain and remains partially underwater.

“On a normal basis you can drive in the parking lot, but as of today this is crazy. This ain’t even swim level, it’s past swim level, you need a boat,” said Terry Miller, a resident of Walterboro.

Ireland Creek rose to 10.71 feet on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

It is the worst that Andy Anderson can recall.

“This one here just lasted a lot longer whereas before it’d come up and go down the next day or the day after that. This one’s been going on since Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday,” he said.

20 minutes Southeast of Ireland Creek is the now-incomplete Edwards Road. Runoff from Debby is eating through the soil.

Down the road on the banks of Horseshoe Creek is more of the same.

The good news in Colleton county is that fire and rescue is reporting there have been no injuries related to Tropical Storm Debby.

“[I’m] shocked, amazed, thankful that there ain’t nobody trying to swim in it or drive in it because, you know, you got some ignorant people,” Miller said.

