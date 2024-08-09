First baby gorilla born at Detroit Zoo in its 96-year history

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Detroit Zoo welcomed a special birth this week. The first baby gorilla was born in the zoo’s 96-year history.

The baby’s mother, 26-year-old Bandia, is a first-time mother and gave birth early Thursday morning. The zoo says Bandia, her baby and the father, 36-year-old Mshindi, are all doing well.

“Bandia had a very smooth pregnancy, which is so important for a first-time mom,” said Tami Brightrall, associate curator of mammals for the Detroit Zoological Society, in a release. “Throughout her eight-and-a-half-month pregnancy, she continued to participate in routine ultrasounds using positive reinforcement training methods, which allowed our team to check on the baby along the way and ensure everything was going well.”

The baby gorilla, who does not yet have a name, is the fifth gorilla to call the Detroit Zoo home, joining her parents, as well as 20-year-old Tulivu and 11-year-old Nayembi, who arrived at the zoo in August 2023.

Zoo staff spent several months preparing Bandia for motherhood and the troop.

“Animal care staff actually carried a stuffed gorilla around the habitat while interacting with the troop to properly demonstrate how to carry a baby,” Brightrall said. “Our teams also taught the gorillas how to gently touch the stuffed animal, pick it up off the ground and bring it to a member of the team over at the mesh barrier.”

Bandia and her baby will be closely monitored over the coming weeks.

“The time we open the habitat for guests to see the gorillas, including the baby, all depends on Bandia’s behavior and needs, especially as a first-time mom,” said Melissa Thueme, a mammal supervisor for the Detroit Zoo. “We want to keep things calm and quiet for Bandia, the baby and the rest of the troop to provide them time to settle in, and the area will reopen once the animal care team determines mom and baby have had enough time to bond and become comfortable in their habitat.”

