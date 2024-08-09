First responders race against time to rescue people from burning home

By WABC Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OSSINING, New York (WABC) — First responders jumped into action to rescue people trapped in a burning home in Ossining.

Emergency crews encountered a live wire in front of the home on Maurice Avenue around midnight on Tuesday.

Bodycam video showed police, firefighters and EMTs racing against time and using a ladder to help the people escape from the back of the home.

They yelled in English and Spanish for residents to get out of the house.

At least half a dozen people, including a child, made it out safely.

Two residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries reported.

The Ossining Police Department chief called the police officers’ brave efforts amazing.

“I got the phone call that night about what had happened and it didn’t do it justice as to what you witness on the body cam, and what the officers were exposed to and what they saw when they first went there,” Chief Aaron Zimmerman said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.