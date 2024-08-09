Praying Mantis gives a Kenosha family peace after loss of beloved UWM student

By Michele Fiore

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Kenosha teen about to enter his sophomore year at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lost his life after a swimming accident at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie.

“You were always just happy when you were with Jack,” said Jeff Murphy, Jack Henderson’s grandparent.

Jeff Murphy recalling what they knew about their handsome grandson, Jack Henderson…

“He was just a great kid. He was smart, he was kind,” said Jeff Murphy.

And recalling what they learned in the hospital this week about the thick-as-thieves friendships Jack made over the years. So many people lined St. Catherine’s Hospital halls as Jack was celebrated for his organ donation.

“They didn’t want to leave the hospital. They didn’t leave for five days. They slept in the atrium at the hospital even when they couldn’t be in his room,” said Jeff Murphy.

What was supposed to be a fun day with friends at Lake Andrea, across from RecPlex, ended tragically Friday as Jack got caught in weeds and pulled underwater.

“I know there was at least four big men in the water trying to get him out,” said Kayla Hughes, a witness.

Hughes saw the commotion from the walking path and urged the group to start chest compressions even before first responders arrived.

“It did not look like a very good scene at all. They kind of got him up on the bank,” said Hughes.

Henderson graduated from Kenosha’s Tremper High School in 2022, a standout wrestler who went to state multiple times.

“He didn’t want to talk about himself or his accomplishments. So, we had to do it for him (giggles),” said Jeff Murphy.

This GoFundMe page to now help with burial costs says Henderson initially survived despite being underwater without oxygen for over 10 minutes. Family prayed hard and thoughts turned to Jack’s great grandfather. When he died during the pandemic, they’d asked for a sign and say a Praying Mantis appeared at their door.

“And it stayed there until my dad passed away. and the day he passed away it went away,” said Lorinda Murphy, Jack Henderson’s grandparent.

Not to return again. Until now.

“And I said to my dad ‘can you please, please just open your arms for Jack because he’s coming. He’s coming dad,'” said Lorinda Murphy.

And at her kitchen window the day Jack lost his life, Lorinda Murphy saw a Praying Mantis once again.

“I just stood there and said ‘wow,'” said Lorinda Murphy.

And today, it’s still right there with Jack’s grieving family.

