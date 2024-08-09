Video shows man stopping masked thieves from stealing motorcycle from Miami parking garage

By Chantal Cook, Michael Hudak

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A quick-thinking neighbor stopped two thieves from stealing his friend’s motorcycle out of a Miami apartment parking garage.

The last thing Ricky Boada expected to run into when coming back to his Little Havana apartment, on June 11, was an attempted robbery.

“As soon as I get here, half the bike is in the van,” said Boada.

Cellphone video shows Boada’s confrontation with two masked robbers as they attempted to steal a friend’s motorcycle, right out of the InTown Apartments parking garage, where they lived.

“Yo, what the [expletive] dude?? You think that’s cool,” said Boada to the thieves.

Boada quick on his feet knew he needed to call the police.

“Hi, they are stealing a motorcycle right here,” said Boada on the 911 call. “I don’t know, a random car with some random guys in a white van, they have masks,” said Boada.

The crooks drove off in a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan with the bike, looking for an exit out of the parking garage.

“Up the garage thinking maybe it was an exit,” said Boada.

When the thieves realized there wasn’t one, they came back down, desperately trying to exit but Boada was waiting blocking the only exit out of the garage.

“Nah bro, that’s my bike! Bring it down,” said Boada.

The two thieves knowing they have been caught tried to plea to Boada to not call the police.

“We’ll fix it dawg. Just don’t call the cops dawg,” said one of the thieves.

“This guy,” said Boada with a chuckle of disbelief.

Boada, upset, told the thieves to take the motorcycle out of the minivan.

“Nah bro, that’s my bike,” he said.

That’s when the attempted robbers tried reasoning with him.

“We live off of it,” said one thief.

“What do you mean you live off of it? Get a [expletive] job,” said Boada.

“My bad bro,” said one thief trying to shake Boada’s hand.

“Nah, don’t shake my hand that’s not cool bro,” said Boada.

“Come on dawg. We’re all from the streets,” said one thief.

7News spoke with Boada after the attempted robbery of his friend’s bike.

“Were you worried at all that they were armed,” said 7News’ Michael Hudak.

“I didn’t think about if they were armed or not,” said Boada. “It was literally, morally, like that’s not right. Imma try and stop it.”

And he did just that. The attempted thieves put the motorcycle back, Boada moved his truck from the exit and the thieves took off.

“I had no intentions of letting it escalate anywhere from that,” said Boada. “I figured I’d get their license plate and see maybe if the cops could do their job.”

Police say they never encourage people to confront an attempted robber or any criminals in the act of a crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.