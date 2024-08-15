Police officer repeatedly strikes man with baton during arrest

By KABC Digital Staff

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KABC) — A San Bernardino police officer was captured on video using a baton to repeatedly hit a man during an arrest.

Attorneys for Billy Hill claim their client committed no crime when he was approached by officers who were “aggressive at initial contact” and used excessive force.

The altercation happened June 6 near a convenience store at 133 E. 40th Street.

Officers initially responded to a suspicious circumstances call after a report of a man who was in possession of a possibly stolen motorcycle, according to 911 dispatch audio released by police.

Hill’s attorneys released cellphone footage they said shows an officer use a baton to deliver 16 blows to Hill’s legs as two other officers restrained him.

“These strikes were unnecessary, excessive and without justifiable cause,” Hill’s attorneys said. “The SBPD officer used both hands and used his full force while striking Mr. Hill violently sixteen times in motions similar to swinging a baseball bat.”

Hill was left with broken bones to both legs, his attorneys said.

Hill’s attorneys also said law enforcement was searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run unrelated to Hill.

The San Bernardino Police Department released bodycam video of the encounter Wednesday evening, saying it shows Hill being uncooperative and resisting officers’ commands.

Police said a Taser was deployed and was ineffective. At one point, the department said Hill tried to grab the Taser. The department said it was at that point when one of the officers began to use his baton.

San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said the agency is aware of the video and is investigating.

“We recognize the public’s concern and interest in this matter and ask for patience as we conduct a meticulous investigation,” Goodman said in a statement. “It is essential that the process is allowed to proceed without bias, ensuring a fair and just outcome.”

