Firefighters equipped with life-saving kits for pets

By Christina Mondragon

Click here for updates on this story

YOUNGSVILLE, Louisiana (KATC) — The loss of a beloved pet during a fire-related emergency can be a heartbreaking ordeal.

However, a new initiative hopes to reduce heartbreak by providing essential first aid to pets affected by fires.

Through a donation from the FETCH Foundation, four emergency fire vehicles at the Youngsville Fire Department will now be equipped with Fido Bags that are stocked with essential items. Such as water bowls, extra leashes, and most importantly, an oxygen mask that can accommodate both small and large dogs and cats.

Before the bags, firefighters would have to use human oxygen masks to administer first-aid.

Now the tools can provide immediate care to pets suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and other fire-related injuries.

According to The FETCH Foundation’s website, an estimated 40,000 family pets are lost each year due to smoke inhalation alone.

Firefighter Lindy Bolgiano emphasized the importance of the kit.

“As we know we are a dog-loving community,” he says. “We want to make sure we can supply our residents not only with fire protection but secured them with knowledge that we can help their loved ones in time of need with proper care and treatment.”

Bolgiano also tells KATC that this Fido bag is a step forward in the safety of pets during emergencies, offering neighbors some hope in the face of devastating fires.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.