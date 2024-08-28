Decapitated chicken found outside entrance of Louisville school; LMPD investigating

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville school called police Wednesday morning after a decapitated chicken was found outside.

A little before 9 a.m., LMPD Fifth Division responded to St. Raphael The Archangel Catholic School on Lancashire Avenue.

That’s off of Bardstown Road in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood.

When officers got there, they met with school staff who told them they found a decapitated chicken outside their employee entrance.

The school took it as a threat and police said they followed threat protocol.

The officers took a report, and LMPD Fifth Division detectives are investigating.

Police said they are currently reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

