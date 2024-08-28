Father and son arrested after 2 separate attempted killings, police say

By Tyler Hatfield

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPTV) — WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield obtained body cam footage, showing the moment a Port St. Lucie police officer found 53-year-old Michael Hronis at a fast food restaurant off Southwest Village Parkway.

Police told WPTV that moments earlier, Hronis had taken an Uber to his old employer, TAMCO Group in Port St. Lucie. Police said he was looking to shoot and kill his former supervisor and two employees.

Chief Richard Del Toro with Port St. Lucie Police Department told WPTV that Hronis was terminated from TAMCO back in July.

“He went there to basically exact revenge on some people that he holds responsible for crumbling,” said Del Toro.

Police said that Hronis couldn’t find his supervisor and decided to leave and go to a Burger King. When they arrived, Del Toro said officers found him with a firearm, ammunition and two loaded magazines.

“We’re just thankful that he did not carry out this action that he intended to do,” said Del Toro. “Thankful everybody’s safe right now.”

In a statement, TAMCO Group said: This was a scary and shocking situation. We are grateful that no one was hurt and want to express our appreciation to the police officers and detectives who arrived quickly on-site. We are currently cooperating fully with local police. Our priority right now is to make sure our employees are okay, that they feel safe, and that they have the support and resources that they need.

Hronis is being charged with three felony counts of attempted homicide and one felony count of armed burglary.

Police told WPTV that just days before Monday’s arrest, Hronis’ son Joshua was arrested in Connecticut for a shooting back on Aug. 16, outside of VYBZ Lounge.

Two people were injured in that attack.

Del Toro said he’s also thankful for both arrests and that his officers are trained to handle dangerous circumstances.

“I just credit that to the grace of God,” said Del Toro. “This could have been a totally different situation.”

