Bodycam video shows police arresting mother accused of leaving 3-year-old alone in Doral complex to get cosmetic surgery

DORAL, Florida (WSVN) — Officer-worn body camera video shows a new view of a social media star accused of an ugly crime after, police said, she put vanity ahead of her maternal responsibility.

Twenty-five-year-old Jessica Renteria was arrested after, detectives said, she left her 3-year-old son alone at a Doral apartment while she went to get a cosmetic procedure.

Neighbors called Doral Police after they found the child wandering around the Apex at Park Central complex, located on the 8400 block of Northwest 104th Avenue, alone with a cellphone on June 27.

Body camera video shows police tending to the child.

“Hey, little buddy, what’s your name?” an officer asked the child.

Detectives said surveillance video proves the toddler was roaming alone for hours.

Do you know where you live? Do you know where Papi and Mami are?” said the officer.

Investigators said Renteria, known on social media as “The Real Pocahontass,” left the boy that day to get some work done.

“Take a seat here, OK?” an officer said.

Officers roamed the apartment complex as they speak to neighbors in an attempt to solve the mystery.

“You said you saw him right here?” said the officer.

“My neighbor saw him there. He was sleeping,” said the neighbor.

“Sleeping?” said the officer.

“Yes,” said the neighbor.

Police knocked on apartment doors as they searched for the mother of the child.

“It’s the police, ma’am,” said an officer in Spanish knocked as he knocked on one of the doors.

“Hello, by any chance, are you missing a kid?” said an officer.

Police said surveillance video shows Renteria leaving her vacation rental apartment at around 10 a.m. Three hours later, her son walked out.

Investigators determined the child was left without supervision for six hours.

Officers questioned neighbors about Renteria and her son.

“This is like the girl, the lady, that left her daughter to go on vacation,” said the officer.

“Yes,” said a neighbor.

Police would find Renteria a couple of miles away at a surgery center.

According to the arrest report, she told officers that a friend was supposed to be watching the child. When officers reached out to the friend, he told them “he knows the defendant, but at no point in time was he told to take care of a juvenile.”

Renteria, who is from DeLand, Florida, was cuffed and taken to jail in a robe and head wrap. She was charged with child neglect.

An arrest warrant was thrown out in court when she attended court on Wednesday.

Renteria’s trial is set for Dec. 2. 7News reached out to her through social media, but as of Wednesday night, she not responded.

