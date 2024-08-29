TVS OR TURTLES: Resort fighting order to remove televisions to protect sea turtles

By Anvar Ruziev

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WFTX) — The Margaritaville Resort is pushing back against a recent order from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to remove televisions from their “License to Chill” bar to comply with sea turtle protection regulations.

Concerns are that the light from the televisions could disorient sea turtle hatchlings as they make their way from the beach to the Gulf of Mexico, even during daylight hours.

The resort says this demand is excessive and they are being unfairly singled out. In a statement, Margaritaville said, “We are staunch supporters of marine and wildlife habitats, but at some point, the asks or demands exceed what is logical to protect the turtles.”

Typically, concerns about disorienting sea turtle hatchlings are related to artificial lighting at night, which can lead the hatchlings away from the ocean. However, the situation at Margaritaville has raised questions about whether daytime light also affects the turtle hatchlings

Ranger Rob Howell, a naturalist, provided some insight, saying, “The lighting doesn’t bother the turtles during the daytime, but the issue that arose, it seems, is just because they didn’t go through the proper permitting to get the light and TVs or whatever, where they have them. That’s essentially why, they gotta get the permit before they can put it up.”

Margaritaville however, continues to feel that the regulations are imbalanced. They stated, “Margaritaville is doing its best to negotiate with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and FWC but feels like we’re being singled out. The demands exceed a healthy balance between human and turtle habitats on Fort Myers Beach.”

We are still awaiting further clarification from FWC on why the televisions had to be removed entirely rather than simply turned off at night.

FULL MARGARITAVILLE STATEMENT:

Margaritaville is doing its best to negotiate with FDEP and FWC but feels we are being singled out and being ordered to negatively adjust our facility and operations in ways that aren’t and have never been imposed upon anyone else in SWFL. We feel the demands exceed a healthy balance of mutual respect between human and turtle habitat on FMB. We are staunch supporters of marine and wildlife habitat but at some point the tasks or demands exceed what is logical to protect the turtles

Margaritaville Resort, Fort Myers Beach

FULL FWC STATEMENT:

FWC staff conducted a marine turtle lighting inspection at the Margaritaville Beach Resort at Fort Myers Beach in April 2024 to verify fulfillment of the agreed upon and approved lighting plans associated with the site’s permits. During this inspection, staff identified inconsistencies with the approved lighting plans which could result in potential adverse effects for nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings. Discussions with the property’s representatives are ongoing and a variety of minimization measures are being assessed as we proceed through the permitting process.

Sea turtles are the most well-known species of reptiles that are negatively affected by artificial light. Female turtles nest on subtropical and tropical beaches around the world. About two months later, the hatchlings burst from the nest and move towards the brightest horizon. On a natural beach, this is toward ocean and gulf waters due to the brighter night sky over the water and away from the shadowy dune. Artificial lights cause a problem for hatchlings because they lead the small turtles away from the safety of the water, where they succumb to dehydration, predators, or even being run over by cars. Lights also affect nesting females, which may spend valuable energy moving toward lights and away from the water, instead of returning to the sea after nesting. Nesting females have also been attracted to roads where they have been hit by cars. The loss of a female who has, against the odds, made it to reproductive age is a significant loss to these threatened and endangered populations.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Comission

