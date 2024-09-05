13-foot Burmese python found in New York home

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK (WCBS) — That’s one giant snake.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it recovered a massive Burmese python from a Central New York home.

The snake was 13’2″ long and weighed 80 pounds, and was living in a 4′-5′ tank, the DEC said. It was in good health.

Burmese pythons are illegal to own in New York without a permit.

The snake’s owner said he wasn’t prepared for how quickly the snake would grow, and said he realized he could no longer care for it.

The snake was donated to the Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome, N.Y.

The snake’s owner was ticketed for possessing wildlife as a pet and possessing dangerous wildlife without a permit.

People interested in owning a Burmese python or other dangerous animal in New York State can fill out an application to do so at the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website. They also have a complete list of animals considered dangerous to own, which includes wolverines, badgers, raccoons and more – all of which would require a license from the state to own.

The state does not all ow possession of dangerous animals as pets, but such animals can be possessed for scientific, educational, zoological and other reasons.

Speaking of snakes, New Jersey recently warned residents to be on the lookout for venomous copperhead snakes in the wild.

