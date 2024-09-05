A dad thought his daughter’s school lunch was a ‘funny meme’. Until he realized it wasn’t.

By Cameron Thompson

PETERSBURG, Virginia (WTVR) — Petersburg City Public Schools will hold a series of community discussions about school lunch quality following some social media posts that drew criticisms of their lack of visual appeal.

The author of that post was William Taylor, who shared photos his daughter sent him of her lunch from Petersburg High School. Taylor said at first, he did not think the photos were real.

“I thought it was one of those types of deals, like, funny memes,” said Taylor. “It just doesn’t look like something to take serious, you know.”

He said when she kept sending him more photos in the following days, he posted those photos online, which prompted hundreds of comments and over 1,300 shares.

He said while parents can see the school menu online — they can not see the quality of the finished product, which includes how it is presented.

“It’s got to be part of the package. Because kids are not ready to consume something that doesn’t look appetizing.”

Taylor said that he posted the photos because the school system offers free breakfasts and lunches, and while his family can send their daughter with lunch, not everyone has that luxury and relies on those meals.

Among those who’ve responded to Taylor’s post was the acting superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools Yolonda Brown, who put out a statement that said in part the presentation of the meals was unacceptable — and she expects them to not only meet nutritional standards — but are visually appealing to reflect the care with which they’re made.

She said that she’s been working with the school nutrition department since taking her position — and requested technical assistance from the state, adding some adjustments have been made to the menu.

Taylor says he respects Brown’s approach so far and hopes it will be resolved.

“I appreciate her not denying the fact that the food looked unpresentable. I appreciate that she took the time to look at this as a serious matter,” he said.

State representatives for Petersburg also put out statements in response to the photos.

“Parents have every right to expect their child to receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch. It is also my understanding that the PCPS Director of Nutrition is required to meet specific nutritional mandates for every meal. I have been in contact with the school division leadership, and I understand that they are actively working towards correcting this unacceptable problem with the meals offered to our students, immediately,” said state Sen. Lashrecse Aird (D-13th) in an August 28 Facebook post.

“Earlier this year, I met with school officials after several parents and community members alerted me to the conditions of student lunches,” Del. Kim Taylor (R-82nd) said in a statement on Tuesday. “In April, I was assured by acting district leadership that this would be evaluated to the best of their abilities, and I’m extremely disappointed to see no improvements have been made since then. I am glad that the new acting Superintendent is taking these concerns seriously, and I am optimistic that a solution will be found. I remain committed to ensuring that students throughout Petersburg have access to quality and healthy school lunches. Our office will continue to monitor conditions, and I encourage students, parents, and educators to reach out to my office with their concerns.”

The dates and locations for the discussions are as follows:

Tuesday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. at Vernon Johns Middle School Thursday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. at Petersburg High School Monday, September 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Cool Spring Elementary

