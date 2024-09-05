Corrections officer arrested on suspicion of assaulting inmate

By KGUN News Staff

PIMA COUNTY, Arizona (KGUN) — A Pima County correctional officer has been arrested after allegedly striking an inmate several times in the face following the inmate’s initial booking process.

The inmate was being booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Following booking, while in a holding area, the inmate exhibited “uncooperative behavior,” according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

During the incident, Corrections Officer Ayden Escarrega allegedly hit the inmate several times in the face while the inmate was on the floor, the news release said, resulting in minor injuries.

Pima County Sheriff’s detectives responded to the incident. Following an investigation, Escarrega was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to PCSD.

The investigation is ongoing.

