Heat hacks, life-saving advice to protect pets during extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Besides the elderly, the young and people with chronic conditions, another vulnerable population during extreme heat are pets.

An estimated 5.3 million dogs and 5.7 million cats live in Los Angeles County. Keeping them cool and safe in a heat wave isn’t an easy feat.

“Outside we do things like kiddie pools and other water toys, said Ana Bustilloz, communications and marketing director at SPCA Los Angeles.

She reminds pet owners that if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dogs and cats.

“Park your pet at home rather than take them out. It’s too hot to be running errands for you and your pet,” Bustilloz said.

In a parked car, temperatures can rise rapidly.

“Don’t just run into the store for one quick second because that can turn into an hour. You never know,” she said.

Prepping for a heat wave begins with good grooming.

“To keep their coats nice and clean and short,” said Bustilloz.

Be sure to check for fleas and ticks. In extreme heat, don’t leave your pets out in the yard.

“Definitely give them access to water. Bring them inside where it’s cool,” she said.

And when you do walk them, make sure to do it really early in the morning or late at night.

Bustillos said if it’s like 80 degrees, then it can be over 100 for the asphalt.

Cats may not need walking, but they can overheat.

“Stay Inside. Keep them in a cool environment and since cats sleep 17 hours a day you don’t have to worry about them too much,” she said.

At SPCA LA, the staff have some pretty neat heat hacks to keep your pet comfy on hot days, like a kong filled with frozen treats.

“Kibble inside here and then wet food on top. We freeze it and we give it to them. It’s very cooling,” said Bustillos.

Or how about some smeared frozen peanut butter and yogurt?

“And we have it on a frisbee and we hang it in the kennel. And they lick it and they love it,” she said.

If they’re panting, oversalivating and lethargic, those are signs of heat exertion in pets. You may want to cool them in icy water, but Bustillos says that can send them into shock. It’s best to use room temperature water.

