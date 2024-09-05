North Texas boy becomes Texas Ranger for a day, thanks to Make-A-Wish

By Nicole Nielsen

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — A North Texas 9-year-old’s biggest dream came true when he became a Texas Ranger for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

James Persson, born with a rare heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, was granted the opportunity of a lifetime to spend a day with his favorite baseball team.

“I just walked in here, and I saw everybody just cheering me on,” James said as he entered the stadium.

James’ mother, Lindsey Persson, described the moment as magical.

“His face lit up, it was just amazing,” she said.

Despite being born with only half a heart and given a 50-50 chance of survival, James has defied the odds. He started playing T-ball at age 6 and, by 9, had already undergone three heart surgeries.

Now, he plays in his first real league, pitching and playing first base.

Baseball is his passion, so when his family learned that Make-A-Wish would grant him one wish, they knew exactly what it would be.

“I just really like this baseball team and the players. I like Garcia and Seager and Semien,” James said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.