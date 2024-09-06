Hawaiian Humane Society takes in dangerous dogs running loose on bike path

By Jai Cunningham

HONOLULU (KITV) — A handful of dangerous dogs were taken into custody by the Hawaiian Humane Society on Wednesday along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path.

There were complaints about dogs running loose on the bike path. Honolulu police reached out to the Hawaiian Humane Society. Two aggressive dogs and five other strays were taken into custody.

“We have seven to eight patrol officers who are out there in the community and obviously, not all at the same time, so they’re able to respond much more expeditiously to community needs than our team can. Our team will get engaged with the Honolulu Police Department and at their discretion. If they’re responding to a case and they need the expertise from our field operations and meet human investigators because they have the expertise in handling dangerous dogs,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, Manager of Communications at the humane society.

Bike path safety issues with homelessness and other safety concerns have long been an issue in that area along the bike path.

Those who come across a dangerous animal situation are asked to call 911. HPD works hand in hand with the humane society when it comes to dangerous animals.

