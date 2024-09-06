Increased law enforcement presence at high school following stabbing incident

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — There’s an increased law enforcement presence at a Henderson County high school one day after a reported stabbing left one juvenile injured.

The sheriff’s office said in an alert on Friday, Sept. 6, that it, along with the Henderson County Public School System, is aware of social media rumors referencing a potential threat of violence at West Henderson High School.

The sheriff’s office said, at this time, it was an unsubstantiatedthreatand “rest assured we do have an increased law enforcement presence at the school.”

A post on Henderson County Public Schools’ Facebook page said there would be “an increased law enforcement presence” on school campuses on Friday “to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

“Our top priority remains the well-being of our school community,” the post read, in part.

This comes one day after an altercation between two juveniles at West Henderson High resulted in one juvenile getting stabbed. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the sheriff’s office said that the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other minor was taken into custody.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin told News 13 on Thursday that officers were still trying to piece together what happened.

“This may have been an ongoing dispute between a couple of juveniles that culminated into a physical altercation in one of these student parking lots,” Griffin said.

Mark Garrett, superintendent for Henderson County Public Schools, said Thursday that incidents like this do not happen often, and he is grateful for the School Resource Officer’s swift response to keep the rest of the students safe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.