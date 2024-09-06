Police deputy chief, officer surrender on criminal property damage charges

By Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago Police deputy chief and officer surrendered for arrest Thursday on criminal damage to property charges.

Police said Grand Central Area Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves, 53, and police Officer Jacob Gies, 26, surrendered Thursday at the Central (1st) District police station at 1718 S. State St.

They both stand charged with one count each of criminal damage to property under $500.

Nieves and Gies were arrested in connection to an incident that occurred June 7. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News Chicago the officers are accused of slashing the tires of someone’s car while in uniform during the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Humboldt Park.

The incident near the 2600 block of West North Avenue was allegedly caught on surveillance camera.

Police are not providing many details surrounding the arrest.

Deputy Chief Nieves has been with the CPD for nearly 30 years, and was promoted to his current rank of deputy chief back in 2010.

He had been deputy chief for the Grand Central Area, or Area 5—which covers investigations for most of the Northwest Side—since 2020.

Nieves was previously the commander of the Chicago Police Gang Investigation Division, and holds high-level federal security clearance. He is also the former commander of the Rogers Park (24th) District.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, in 2020, Officer Gies violated department policy when he failed to turn on his body camera during a traffic stop.

Both Nieves and Gies were relieved of their police powers, and Nieves was demoted to his career service rank of captain.

In a statement Friday morning, three elected officials from Humboldt Park – Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th), Illinois State Rep. Lilian Jimenez (D-Chicago), and Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada (D-Chicago) – called on CPD to remove Nieves from entirely from any leadership role.

“For decades, residents of Humboldt Park have struggled with systemic discrimination and mistreatment by law enforcement. Nieves’ reckless and harmful behavior, carried out alongside a 26-year-old officer, demonstrated a shocking disregard for the values and professionalism expected from law enforcement, particularly those in senior positions. While his demotion acknowledges the severity of his misconduct, the fact that he will still hold a position of authority where he is expected to mentor younger officers is deeply troubling. Such behavior, when tolerated, sets a dangerous precedent and normalizes misconduct within the department,” they wrote in a letter. “As a leader, Nieves should be setting an example of integrity and professionalism. Instead, his actions signal to both subordinates and the community alike that harmful behavior is accepted and will not result in meaningful consequences. This undermines the standards of accountability and ethics that are expected from law enforcement, and also perpetuates a culture where misconduct is overlooked rather than addressed.”

