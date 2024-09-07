Man shot in the jaw by police following incident at apartment complex

By WCCO Staff, Adam Duxter

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minneapolis police responded to an active shooter at a Minnehaha apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, around 10 p.m. on Friday officers received numerous calls about a man walking around with a shotgun near 40th Street East and Minnehaha Avenue.

Police say they canvased the area but did not locate the man.

Then, at 4:30 a.m. police say they received another series of 911 calls from an apartment building about a man armed with multiple weapons.

“The 911 calls keep coming in, saying there’s people shooting, there’s glass breaking, there’s people banging on our doors, that’s terrifying,” said O’Hara.

Police say they observed bullet holes in the front door of the apartment building and found shell casings when they arrived at the scene. Officers immediately began evacuating residents.

Police followed the suspect into a stairwell where its believed he was discharging an AK-47 style gun, said a press release. At approximately 5:33 a.m. an officer shot the man in the jaw.

Emergency services were called and the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he will remain in custody. Police say the man is in critical condition but is stable at this point in time.

“We don’t know the motive, we don’t know if this was a mental health issue, substance abuse, some other type of crisis played a role,” said O’Hara. “As of right now we have no idea what the motive can be.”

Police say the man had several weapons on him at the time of the shooting. In addition to the AK-47 style gun, police also said he had a handgun on him. Officers also say they found multiple rounds of ammunition, loaded magazines and a flak vest in a backpack in the stairwell.

The officer who shot the man has been put on administrative leave.

O’Hara describes the incident as “terrifying” and “unpredictable.”

“This was an incredibly unpredictable, terrifying and rapidly evolving situation,” said O’Hara. “I can’t say how thankful I am for the men and women of the Minneapolis Police and other officers that responded here. I know it must have taken incredible courage and valor to do exactly what they’re trained to do. Thank God, no one else was hurt.”

No officers or residents were hurt during the exchange of gunfire. The scene has been deemed safe by law enforcement.

“It’s been an exhausting week for everyone, for members of the community, for the department involved, again, we’re just thankful everyone survived here,” said O’Hara.

Police are continuing to investigate.

