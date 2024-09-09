A hero’s masterpiece: Central Iowa veterans heal through art

By Ben Kaplan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Every year, our nation’s heroes at VA Healthcare Systems from all over the country take part in the Creative Arts Festival. The veterans can submit work in several mediums and have a chance to move on to the national festival.

But as we found out in Des Moines, it’s what they get from putting their pieces together that is the true prize.

Veteran and retired teacher Ron Dinsdale is proof. He says he’s always used art to navigate life’s greatest obstacles.

As a therapy of sorts.

Dinsdale says he sculpted a piece named “In the Face of the Storm” to help him get through the pandemic, and he recently entered it into the VA’s Creative Arts Festival.

Fellow veteran Iner Joelson carves wood and has also entered works at the festival. For over a decade now, as the shavings pile up, he’s able to settle down.

“This is really therapeutic,” Joelson said as he works on his latest piece.

“A lot of my early carvings, I had to make an agreement with them. They would either keep me warm by going in the fireplace, or they would warm my heart by giving them to somebody else,” Joelson said with a chuckle.

The piece he entered last year is the latter. Although, it’s one of his later works.

“I named it ‘Inspirational Angels,'” Joelson said.

It’s a heartfelt thank you to the therapists at the VA in Des Moines, who helped him through a surgery last year.

And, of course, art also played a big role.

“I get in the zone, and I forget about everything going on. And it really helps me reduce the pain that I deal with,” Joelson said.

Theresa Johnson is one of the angels Joelson depicted.

“He told me about woodcarving, and it was just very natural. Hey, would you like to do some arts and crafts while you’re here,” Johnson said about one of their first conversations.

The recreational therapist has a knack for breaking through.

“He wanted to learn about painting. So, he taught me a little bit about wood carving, and I taught him a little about painting,” Johnson said.

She said a simple introduction can lead to a reprieve from life’s most serious obstacles.

Both physical and mental, like PTSD.

“They might have extreme anxiety, racing thoughts, depression goes along with that,” Johnson said.

She said when the veteran is focused on a project a lot of that can go away. And when they complete it in a safe and supportive environment, Johnson said, “Then the veterans feel a sense of accomplishment and their self-esteem goes up.”

Veteran Wendy Cornelius knows all about that.

“I suffer from depression and PTSD,” Cornelius said.

She said she’s anxious about her upcoming retirement.

“When I start to feel that, then I just get into maybe doodling or panting whatever. And soon two hours have passed, and I don’t have that burning feeling in the pit of my stomach, and my mind quits racing,” Cornelius told KCCI.

She said she almost didn’t enter her watercolor painting of poppies into the competition.

“If that therapist wouldn’t have been digging through the trash and pulling out my artwork, I would never have entered,” Cornelius said.

That therapist was Johnson.

“Getting her to see through another person’s eyes that what you’re creating and contributing is beautiful and it’s worth something,” Johnson said.

When asked how it made her feel, Cornelius became emotional.

“It is pretty special, and it makes me feel safe. She makes me feel safe. And that hasn’t always been the case for me,” Cornelius said.

As for Joelson, who’s thank you to the therapists finished in the top three last year, he continues working on his next project.

It’s never about creating the perfect work of art. For these veterans, the journey makes it a masterpiece.

There are opportunities for the public to see some of the artwork. It will be on display at Hoyt Sherman Place from Sept. 23-26 and then at the South Des Moines VA Clinic from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is from May 11-18 in Indianapolis.

