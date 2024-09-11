Body found amid search for missing scuba diver in Pleasant Prairie

By Pavlina Osta

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The search continues for a missing Illinois scuba driver off the coast of Pleasant Prairie Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department tells CBS 58, they found a body at the bottom of Lake Michigan in the area of the SS Wisconsin.

They want to confirm with the medical examiner before saying for sure it’s the diver who went missing Tuesday.

Police haven’t released the man’s name, but say he was exploring the shipwreck of the SS Wisconsin which sank in 1929. The wreck is located six miles out from Pleasant Prairie and is a common wreck for experienced divers.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, dive crews started getting ready for the search around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

