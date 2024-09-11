Bucket of pool chemicals ignites trash fire in Lancaster County

By Rachael Lardani

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A bucket of pool chemicals ignited a trash fire in Lancaster County, according to police.

Crews from the Pequea Township Police Department and the New Danville Fire Company responded to the 200 block of Brenneman Road for a trash fire Wednesday morning.

They discovered a local resident in the area had dumped a bucket a pool chemicals out with the rest of their trash, causing a fiery reaction.

The combination of the chemicals and other trash matter spiked a fire in the trash truck.

The trash company was forced to dump the trash into the road to stop the fire from spreading to the truck.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with no damage to the trash truck.

The Pequea Township Police Department posted a public service announcement on their Facebook page alerting the public on how to properly dispose of chemicals and batteries.

They stated the following instructions and resources.

“Remember that if you are disposing of household chemicals it must be done directly at the LCSWMA facility at 1299 Harrisburg pike Lancaster. Info can be found on the website.

Also remember batteries cannot be placed in residential trash. Proper battery disposal instructions can be found at – lcswma.org/resources/safe-battery-disposal

Battery disposal bags for non-rechargeable batteries are available at no cost to township residents at the Pequea Township Municipal Building.”

