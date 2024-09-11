‘It smelled like there was a dead animal’: Neighbors disgusted by trailer of rotten meat

By Nick Bohr

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — People in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee spent nearly three days tracking an open trailer of rotting retail meat, as it was moved from street to street.

Surveillance video shows the trailer parking Monday morning, moved to at least its third neighborhood location since Saturday.

A neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Jessica told WISN 12 News Tuesday “It was a large trailer, very smelly, it had bins all over, three of them were knocked over, blood was dripping out. It smelled horrible,” she said.

Jessica shared some revolting photos of the meat in and out of garbage cans, some in packages, some not, and at least one photo shows meat piled in a Walmart shopping cart inside the trailer.

“It had a couple of garbage cans that looked full of like sausages and stuff,” said another neighbor Megan McGee. “I didn’t get too close because even getting like 10 feet away, it smelled like there was a dead animal or something.”

It turned out it was quite a few animals, or at least parts of them. The photo shows at least nine 40-gallon garbage cans in the trailer that appear to be full of meat, plus the shopping cart full as well.

“Disgusting. I know there’s better ways to dispose of things and I really think a lot of people are like why would you leave that in the street?” McGee said.

Recommended Debate takeaways: From the opening handshake, Harris and Trump spar on economy, abortion Other surveillance video shows the truck finally driving off just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday morning, a person claiming to be the owner of the meat trailer posted he’d taken it to be disposed of at what wisn 12 News determined to be the city dump on Lincoln Avenue.

In the post he titled “the meat man speaks,” he apologized “for the social uproar this has created.”

He didn’t say where the meat came from or why he left the trailer in the neighborhood for three days.

He added, “I was hired to correctly dispose of these spoiled food items and due to facility being closed on Mondays we were unable to until today.”

“Yeah it’s just weird,” Jessica said. “Why would you just drop off a trailer full of rotting meat? It smells, there’s already a rodent problem here. We don’t need to add more to the problem.”

Neighbors complained to the city, which sent a street sweeper Tuesday to clean up the remaining fluids.

“I am so glad. That was bad,” Jessica said.

Reached by WISN 12 News Tuesday, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic said she’d been contacted by numerous residents about the issue and dispatched the Department of Public Works to check it out, but the trailer had already been moved.

She commended residents for contacting the city and encouraged Milwaukee residents with similar issues to report it to 414-286-CITY.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.