12 students, 2 drivers reportedly hurt after school bus crash in northern Minnesota

By Cole Premo

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — Twelve students are reportedly in the hospital after a school bus crash in northern Minnesota Thursday morning.

Northern News Now reports that a motorist T-boned a school bus with 20 students on board shortly before 8 a.m. near Town Line Road and Highway 5, just east of Hibbing, according to St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay.

The injuries to the 12 students are not considered life-threatening, Ramsay said. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to Ramsay, the driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital in Virginia, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.