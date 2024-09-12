A local research lab studies the science of how shoes fit

By Juliet Lemar

Click here for updates on this story

GOLETA, California (KSBY) — For 14 years, Heeluxe LLC in Goleta has been studying the science of how shoes fit.

“A lot of people tend to buy shoes that are too small… that’s going to constrict our feet. It changes the shape of our feet and in the long run, it’s bad for our health,” said Dr. Geoffrey Gray, founder of Heeluxe LLC.

After years of treating foot ailments in patients, physical therapist Dr. Geoffrey Gray began studying the science behind the fit of our shoes.

“There’s a lot of different ways that footwear is going to be our connection to the world, but also that it’s going to be the foundation for our body,” Gray said.

Well-fitting shoes can reduce your risk of falls and overall injury, improve athletic performance and provide cushioning for joints, according to Gray’s company, which is dedicated to improving the fit, durability and performance of all kinds of shoes.

“We’ve done everything from high heels to hiking boots,” Gray said.

During testing, data is gathered from volunteers by researchers like Heather Omerigic.

“We collect all this analytical data, but then really start to pair that with the tester’s experience,” Omerigic explained.

Heeluxe tests thousands of shoes yearly for more than 150 companies worldwide with in-house developed technologies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.