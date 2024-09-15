Firefighters make progress on Airport Fire burning in Riverside and Orange counties

By Iris Salem

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters Sunday continued to make progress on the Airport Fire, which has scorched more than 20,000 acres, in Riverside and Orange counties.

The 23,519-acre fire, which erupted in Trabuco and Rose canyons last Monday, was at 19 percent containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Over 150 structures destroyed At last count, the fire had destroyed 152 structures, damaged 31 others, and injured twelve firefighters and two civilians. Of the structures destroyed, at least 82 were believed to be homes. Another 20,780 structures remain under threat, authorities said.

Overnight, the fire remained within its existing footprint, according to firefighters, who were also able to access previously inaccessible areas around Trabuco Canyon Road. Sprinkler protection was also implemented at Lazy W Ranch as a structure protection mechanism, and containment lines were being reinforced in Bell Canyon, along Trabuco Canyon Road, and in the canyon above Lake Elsinore.

Evacuation orders and warnings and road closures remain in effect Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place, as seen below in the interactive map:

Residents can visit the link to determine which areas are impacted by evacuation orders or warnings. Hard road closures are in effect for Trabuco Canyon Road and Trabuco Creek Road; El Toro Road and Live Oak Canyon Road; and Ortega Highway at Nichols Institute. Soft road closures are in effect for Plano Trabuco Road at Joshua Drive; Plano Trabuco Road at Robinson Ranch Road; Modjeska Grade Road and Santiago Canyon Road; Modjeska Canyon Road and Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road and Santiago Canyon Road.

Several schools to reopen Monday Several schools will reopen Monday. The Lake Elsinore Unified School District has indicated that its schools will reopen as will Wilson Elementary School in the Corona-Norco Unified School District. It remained unclear whether Todd & Temescal Valley Elementaries would reopen Monday, but an update was expected by afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

