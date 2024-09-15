By Francis Page, Jr.

September 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s Hotspot for Creativity: The City Lights Up with $97K in Grants! Francis Page Jr. | 9/15/2024, 6:46 p.m. Houston, we have no problems here—just pure creative energy taking over! 🚀 The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs is doling … Houston, we have no problems here—just pure creative energy taking over! 🚀 The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs is doling out a cool $97,000 in grants to some of the city’s most inventive minds. With 39 grants awarded, it’s like Christmas came early for artists and creatives across the Space City!

This artistic bonanza, funded by a slice of the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT—because it’s Houston, and we’re always sizzling!), is part of the Let Creativity Happen program. This isn’t your grandma’s grant program; it’s a wildcard entry into the world of art, inviting the daring and the bold to redefine the meaning of creativity.

Here’s a shout-out to the trailblazers who grabbed the spotlight in the first round of 2024:

Aisha Tida & Anastasia Kirages—Painting the town red… and every other color. The Biggest Brandon & EMBER SKEYEZ—Bringing the beats and the heat. Dance Afrikana & HOPERA—Moving and grooving in ways you’ve never seen. Houston Brass Band & Magnolia City Brass Band—They’re so brass-tastic, it’s like Mardi Gras every day! The Alta Arts & The Pilot Dance Project—Dancing at the edge of innovation. From dance troops making waves to theatres creating new spaces for voices to be heard, each grantee is sparking joy and curiosity in our big ol’ backyard. Whether it’s the uptown rhythms of the Uptown Dance Company or the transformative plays by the Positive Project “Playahz” InSpirational Theatre Arts Company, every corner of Houston is pulsating with new life.

o, what’s the big picture? Houston is staking its claim as a cultural powerhouse, where the arts flourish and creativity knows no bounds. Hats off (or should we say, cowboy hats off) to everyone involved in keeping our city vibrant and visionary!

Keep your eyes peeled, Houston, because this city’s art scene is hotter than a Texas summer barbecue, and everyone’s invited to the party! 🎨🎭🎶

Keep your eyes peeled, Houston, because this city's art scene is hotter than a Texas summer barbecue, and everyone's invited to the party! 🎨🎭🎶

