Sacramento considers declaring state of emergency over road safety crisis

By Kayla Moeller

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A woman remains in the hospital after she was walking in a crosswalk on Sutterville Road earlier this week. Now the city of Sacramento is considering declaring a state of emergency to fund resources to continue to try to stop pedestrian and cyclist deaths in the city.

It all started with a tweet from Vice Mayor Caity Maple, who also represents District 5. She also shared that the push for taking action comes in honor of those who have lost their lives on the road.

“We see people come in with bikes who have been hit by cars,” said Mike’s Bikes employee Jeff Schauland.

It’s a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting better.

“Road deaths and pedestrian fatalities are way too high, it’s a public health crisis,” said cyclist and Sacramento resident Michael Turgeon.

The vice mayor of Sacramento seems to agree. Her tweet on Friday outlined a potential plan to declare a state of emergency in the city regarding the road safety crisis. Maple says she will be meeting with the mayor and other city leaders to discuss ways to keep cyclists and pedestrians safe.

“I notice the cars can be a little crazy sometimes, they’re not really paying attention. I think there definitely should be some steps taken to ensure,” said Sacramento resident Lindsey Bitson.

“I think it comes down to the way that our streets are designed, the way they prioritize cars over people. This is a city it’s meant to be a place for people,” said Turgeon.

The tweet outlines if a state of emergency is declared, the city will direct the city manager to fund a public education campaign, ramp up enforcement of traffic laws by Sacramento police, and expedite safety projects to reaffirm their vision zero goals.

“I think the sentiment behind declaring an emergency is necessary. I think the counter measures outlined in the tweet are the wrong ones to address this topic,” said Sacramento area bicycle advocates board member Michael Hutnick.

He says the idea of a public education campaign is costly and ineffective.

“A much better alternative is the city to fund infrastructure that separates pedestrians and cyclists with robust, solid infrastructure. Not flex posts and paint lines,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot of people that would want to ride a bike but are too scared. I take a lot of precautions because I know it’s important and it can be really deadly out there,” said Turgeon.

The Sacramento City Council will meet to discuss and possibly declare a state of emergency on tuesday. CBS Sacramento reached out to the vice mayor for comment but she could not be reached to comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.