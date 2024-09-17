13-year-old girl arrested for school threats targeting specific students, police say

By Lindsay Weber

MANTECA, California (KCRA) — A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday and is accused of targeting specific students at two Manteca schools while sharing threats on Instagram, the police department said.

The Manteca Police Department said the teenager listed the names of actual students at Sequoia Elementary School in her threats and also mentioned a shooting at Manteca High School.

Officials said her threats were separate from the school shooting threats and rumors that were circulating on social media last week.

The police department said the suspect “intended to instill fear in the listed students.”

Detectives do not believe she had the means to carry out the threats.

The girl did not attend school Monday, officials said. Her parents were contacted and were cooperative with the investigation.

The girl will be booked into the juvenile hall for criminal threats and threatening a public officer.

“It is important for parents to speak to their children regarding the real consequences of making threats in person or online,” Manteca police said in a news release.

The department will continue to investigate the case, and the separate rumors of school shootings made online. Anyone with information or leads can call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101.

