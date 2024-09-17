‘Parole in Place’ aims to help with temporary immigration status

By Alyssa Munoz

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A program that allowed temporary status for undocumented immigrants is now on hold after multiple states filed a lawsuit against it.

“Parole in Place” is designed to help undocumented spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens get through the immigration process faster.

“This program is an important reminder that even if you have all of those things, you cannot get residency very easily,” said Shalini Thomas, a Department of Justice-accredited representative for the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the program this past July. The program is a part of “Keeping Families Together,” an effort by the Biden administration for immigration.

Thomas said the program would allow people to stay in the United States while working toward residency for up to three years if eligible.

“Up to 500,000 people in the United States would be eligible. Estimates for New Mexico are that about 3,000 people would be eligible,” Thomas said.

However, on Aug. 26, Texas and 15 other states filed a lawsuit saying the department overstepped its authority. Thomas said she doesn’t understand why anyone is against this.

“It’s hard to think of reasons why you wouldn’t be in favor of this program. These kinds of incremental changes are needed because Congress cannot create a broad immigration reform. We haven’t had an immigration reform since 1997, and the world has changed drastically since 1997,” Thomas said.

A federal judge will look at the case on Sept. 23.

“My guess is that this will go all the way up to the Supreme Court, however long it takes to get there, and there won’t truly be an answer until the Supreme Court makes a decision,” said Thomas. “And that is likely in many months. But I very much hope to be proven wrong.”

Although the program is currently paused, immigration services are still accepting applications.

If you need free immigration consultation in New Mexico, you can contact the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center at 505-247-1023.

