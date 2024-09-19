Rite Aid store in California puts almost everything behind locked glass

By Michelle Fisher

Click here for updates on this story

COMPTON, California (KABC) — More and more stores across the Southland and the country are taking stricter measures to fight a growing epidemic of shoplifting.

At least one Rite Aid store in Compton appears to be taking security to the extreme.

The store on Long Beach Boulevard installed locked glass cases on every aisle, meaning a majority of items for sale apparently require the assistance of a store employee.

It’s a sign of a growing and disturbing trend that’s been seen in social media videos and news reports of shoplifters taking items from retailers without significant resistance by employees or security.

“It feels weird when you walk in there,” customer Eduardo Ramirez said of the Compton Rite Aid store. “Really uncomfortable.”

“The only thing that’s not locked up is the drinks, but that’s it,” he added. “Everything else is locked up.”

Roy Barocio of Lynwood visits the location often and said he noticed the changes several weeks ago.

“Now I’ve got to press the button and wait about 10 minutes to seven minutes for them to come and help me, and they come moody,” he said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Rite Aid to ask what prompted the measures, if they are store-specific or if the measures will be rolling out at other locations in California. Rite Aid has not yet responded.

Some stores say they are legally powerless to take aggressive actions against shoplifters.

One California sheriff last year blasted Target, saying their policies limited his deputies’ ability to stop shoplifters, with restrictions against handcuffing and processing suspects inside the store.

Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper said deputies watched a woman take items off the shelves and return them at customer service, with no intervention by Target employees.

Lawmakers are looking for ways to combat the problem. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill putting tougher penalties on bigger theft schemes and smash-and-grab robberies.

And law enforcement agencies have formed task forces going after the big players in the theft market, such as the fences who buy and then resell stolen goods.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.