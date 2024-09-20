Bride, groom improvise after best man, groom’s family stuck in hourslong Mass Pike backup

By Mary Saladna

Click here for updates on this story

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Nothing stops true love, but massive traffic backups on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday did cause it to be delayed.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a box truck rolled over in a construction zone in Westborough on the westbound side of the pike, just before the Interstate 495 interchange.

The crash forced the complete closure of the westbound lanes as crews worked to contain the spill. Authorities said the truck’s driver sustained minor injuries.

As Sky5 flew over the crash scene and the massive traffic backup it caused, the camera spotted a family in formal attire, hopping out of their pickup truck to take pictures along the highway.

“My mom, my dad, my grandmother, everyone — everyone that came from my side of the family was stuck for two hours in traffic,” said Chris Aguilar, who was down the road in Easthampton with his bride-to-be, Emma, waiting for their final wedding guests to arrive so they could tie the knot.

Among those stuck in the traffic was Aguilar’s brother, who was also his best man.

“We were panicking a little bit,” Emma Aguilar said.

Making the most of their unfortunate situation, Aguilar’s dad, Jose, and aunts Maggie and Elsa snapped photos along the traffic barricade, documented their unfortunate travel mishap and established a rock-solid alibi to explain why they ended up so late to the wedding.

In Easthampton, the bride and groom were waiting as patiently as they could.

“We were going Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan D,” Chris Aguilar said. “We had great wedding coordinators who really helped us out and really reorganized everything.”

The Pike reopened at 4:30 p.m., allowing the family members to finally break free of the bonds of traffic to help bear witness to the eternal bond of marriage.

Chris and Emma Aguilar said they are heading out to a honeymoon in Mexico on Friday, and they promised to avoid taking the Mass Pike on any leg of their travel.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.