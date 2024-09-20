Cal Fire engineer accused of arson after 5 Sonoma County fires

By Tim Fang

SONOMA COUNTY, California (KPIX) — A Cal Fire employee from Sonoma County was arrested Friday on suspicion of arson for allegedly setting several fires in the past month, officials said.

According to an agency statement, 38-year-old Robert Hernandez of Healdsburg was arrested at the Howard Forest Fire Station in Mendocino County around 8 a.m. Hernandez works for Cal Fire as a fire apparatus engineer.

“I am appalled to learn one of our employees would violate the public’s trust and attempt to tarnish the tireless work of the 12,000 women and men of CAL FIRE,” said Joe Tyler, the agency’s director and Fire Chief.

Officials said Hernandez is suspected in at least five fires in the areas surrounding Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor in Sonoma County. The fires include the Alexander Fire on Aug. 15, the Windsor River Road Fire on Sep. 8, the Geysers Fire on Sep. 12 and the Geyser and Kinley fires, which took place on Sep. 14.

All five fires were set while Hernandez was off duty. The fires burned less than an acre combined, which Cal Fire credits to the quick actions of residents and fire suppression resources.

Hernandez will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of arson to forest land.

Cal Fire officials said their law enforcement officers have arrested 91 suspected arsonists so far this month.

Anyone with information about arson is urged to contact the Cal Fire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.

