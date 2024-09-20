Coast Guards saves 3 men from sinking boat offshore Honolulu

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Coast Guard rescued three men off the coast of Honolulu from their sinking fishing boat on Thursday.

The Coast Guard helped three men after water entered their fishing boat nine miles off from Honolulu Harbor. Their boat started to sink and crews were notified by the Honolulu Fire Department.

Crews assisted them by helicopter and transported them back to land.

There were no injuries reported from this rescue.

