Community rallies around JCPS security guard seriously hurt while breaking up a fight

By Madeline Carter

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The community is rallying around a beloved Jefferson County Public Schools security guard who was seriously hurt while breaking up a fight at Doss High School earlier this month.

Retired teacher Jill Conover told WLKY it happened when her friend and former colleague, Charlie Nichols, attempted to pull students away from each other.

“He’s the first one to not want to see another student get hurt,” Conover said.

According to Conover, Nichols landed in a locker and broke his rib, which punctured his lung and sent the JCPS security guard to the hospital.

“He said he instantly blacked out, and he thought he was dying because he could not breathe,” Conover said.

Days later, he returned home, but Conover said the single dad, primary caregiver for his father and former U.S. Marine veteran still needs to heal before he can go back to working three jobs to provide for his family.

JCPS confirmed to WLKY that multiple fights took place at Doss High School this month but would not comment on the incident involving Nichols.

The district did, however, provide the following statement from Principal Julie Chancellor:

“Mr. Nichols has been a beloved member of our Dragon Family for many years. Students and staff love him, and he always gives 100% to Doss. Our staff energetically wanted to help him out financially and we are looking forward to his return to our Doss family.”

Since Nichols was injured, Conover said he has received an outpouring of support from students and fellow staff members.

“Charlie has your back all the time,” the retired teacher said. “I think everybody wanted to step up and have his this time.”

Derby City Pizza in Pleasure Ridge Park is holding a fundraiser to help the man who the owner said always shows up to help others.

“Any time he was here, you know, everybody loved his company. My servers, the bartenders, they loved him being here,” said Graham Davis, owner of the restaurant on Greenwood Road.

Davis said the location will donate 20% of sales on Oct. 1 to help fund Nichols’ recovery.

Conover also created a GoFundMe which has already raised more than $8,000.

“He’s got the whole South End community behind him,” Davis said.

Community support aside, Nichols’ former colleague said it’s up to JCPS to hold the students getting into fights accountable for their actions.

“Until you have some serious consequences for these kids, it’s not going to change,” Conover said.

