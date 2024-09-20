Mother and daughter arrested in home invasion

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman and her mother were arrested after allegedly kicking in the door of an apartment and assaulting the resident during a home invasion on Saturday.

Police responded to the call, identifying at least two suspects involved in the incident, according to authorities. Following an investigation by SPD Violent Crimes Detectives, Adriana Thomas, 25, and her mother, Katie Thomas, 43, were taken into custody.

Investigators said Katie Thomas forcefully kicked in the door, allowing Adriana and two other individuals to enter the residence and attack the victim.

The victim suffered a laceration above her left eye and other minor injuries, police said.

Adriana Thomas was charged with improper telephone communication and home invasion. Katie Thomas was charged with home invasion.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and have not yet identified the two other suspects involved.

