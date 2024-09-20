Suspect arrested for brutal laundromat assault in Abington Twp. that left woman with fractured bones

By Web Staff and John Paul

Click here for updates on this story

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police say the suspect wanted for brutally attacking a woman inside an Abington Twp., Pennsylvania laundromat is now in custody.

However, his name remains unknown. Police told Action News on Friday morning the man is being “uncooperative” and for now is being processed as a “John Doe.”

The attack happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Roslyn section of the township.

The victim told police she does not know the man who attacked her and had never seen him before.

According to police, the woman was folding clothes when the male suspect punched her in the face several times.

She suffered fractured bones, lacerations and swelling. She had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The suspect fled the area eastbound on Woodland Road.

Action News obtained surveillance video that shows the man walking through the parking lot.

He walks into the laundromat and then suddenly lunges forward. Another figure appears as fists are seen flying.

“He just starts viscously assaulting the woman. Punching her in the face. She was defenseless. It was an extremely cowardly act of violence,” said Lt. Steve Fink with Abington Police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Pettinato at (267) 536-1098.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.