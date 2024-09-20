Toddler rescued from hot car in Chickasaw; Father charged

By Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man is facing charges after police said his toddler was left alone in a hot car.

Louisville Metro police said they were called Thursday evening to the 4100 block of Virginia Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood after neighbors reported seeing a toddler screaming and banging inside a car.

Officers said the vehicle was off, locked and the windows were up on an evening that ranged from 79 to 89 degrees.

Fire officials were able to get the child out of the vehicle, and they said they were showing “obvious signs of possible heat stroke.” The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, and their current condition was not immediately available.

According to the police report, while officers were on the scene, the father, Cole Timberlake, 27, approached. He told police he was going to work and run errands when he lost track of time.

After being Mirandized, he admitted he was meeting someone from an app for a drug exchange.

Police then said they found methamphetamine in his pocket.

It’s unclear just how long the toddler was in the car.

Timberlake is charged with wanton endangerment, drug paraphernalia and possible controlled substance (meth).

