Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Wife accused of shooting, killing husband in Tracy

<i>Tracy Police/KCRA via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A man has died and his wife
Lawrence, Nakia
Tracy Police/KCRA via CNN Newsource
A man has died and his wife
By
Published 2:01 PM

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

    TRACY, California (KCRA) — A man has died and his wife was arrested for his murder after a shooting in Tracy on Wednesday, the police department said.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Hampshire Lane.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Wesley Bozek, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

The Tracy Police Department arrested 43-year-old Jean Miranda, Bozek’s wife, in connection to the shooting.

Miranda was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder and use of a firearm causing death or great bodily injury.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrew Glover at 209-831-6607.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content