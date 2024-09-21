Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

MPD releases video from officer-involved shooting that left suspect, 3 officers injured

By
Published 9:53 AM

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police have released video from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 5, near 91st and Custer.

Police say they responded to the area around 10:15 a.m. for a man wanted for domestic violence related false imprisonment and sexual assault.

While on scene, officials say the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Keith Jeter, fired shots at the officers, injuring three. Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who ultimately surrendered, was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured MPD officers include a 43-year-old man with over 19 years of service, a 49-year-old man with over 19 years of service, and a 44-year-old man with over 21 years of service. All officers’ injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content