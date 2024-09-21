North Carolinians unite for statewide ‘Long March for Unity and Justice’ series

By Marc Liverman

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dozens of North Carolinians from all walks of life will be in Boone on Saturday, Sept. 21, for the third stop of what organizers are calling “The Long March for Unity and Justice” after wrapping up its Asheville stop on Friday, Sept. 20.

The group is bringing a message of togetherness to cities across the state.

On Friday’s march in Asheville, nearly 100 people from local and state organizations met at the Arthur Edington Education and Career Center and marched to the YMI Cultural Center downtown.

Organizers explained that “The Long March” is not a protest, but a chance for people to unite.

Rasberry said that the group is not standing behind a specific candidate. Instead, they are highlighting the importance of the right to vote. But, Rasberry said this all ties back to their message of unity.

“The Long March for Unity and Justice” will also be making stops in Raleigh and Charlotte before wrapping up in Wilmington next weekend.

