3 major wildfires engulf Southern California, forcing mass evacuations

By Rebekah Ludman

Click here for updates on this story

September 23, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Three major wildfires continue to burn through Southern California as of Monday. There’s the Bridge Fire, Airport Fire, and the Line Fire. Here’s the latest update for all three fires:

Bridge Fire

The Bridge Fire in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties is 71% contained as of Sunday as firefighters continue strengthening containment lines, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze has burned 54,877 acres and is threatening 4,409 structures. So far, the fire has destroyed 81 structures and damaged 17, according to officials.

“Crews on the west flank will focus on constructing indirect line from Rattlesnake Peak north and Mount Baden Powell south – tying in containment lines at Mount Hawkins. On the south flank, aircraft dropping fire retardant will work with ground crews on the remaining open portion of containment line to get that area buttoned up,” according to Cal Fire.

According to officials, an evacuation warning for Baldy Village, from the dam north to the ski resort and San Antonio Canyon to the east, was lifted on Friday. An evacuation warning for Wrightwood has also been lifted as of Friday. Bear Canyon remains under an evacuation warning.

Anyone who is returning to fire-impacted areas in and around Wrightwood are being asked to return fire equipment found on their properties to San Bernardino County Fire Station 14.

The flames first erupted at 2:12 p.m. on Sept. 8 near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads, according to Cal Fire.

This is currently the largest active fire in California.

A local emergency declaration in response to the fire was ratified by the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday. This decision is aimed at expediting access to resources at the state and federal levels.

Here are the evacuation centers open:

— San Bernardino County Fairgrounds: 14800 Seventh St., Victorville;

Animal evacuation centers are at:

— Palmdale Animal Care Center (small animals): 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale;

— Lancaster Animal Care Center (small animals): 5210 W. Ave. I, Lancaster;

— San Bernardino County Fairgrounds (large animals): 14800 7th St, Victorville (call 909-386-9820, or after hours 800-472-5609);

— Devore Animal Shelter (large and small animals): 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino (call 909-386-9820, or after hours 800-472-5609).

Here are some road closures in effect as of Sunday:

— Big Pines Highway;

— Big Rock Creek Road;

— Largo Vista Road;

— Mescal Creek Road;

— Panorama Motorway;

— State Route 39 at the base of San Gabriel Canyon;

— Glendora Mountain Road north of Big Dalton Road;

— Westbound state Route 2 at Flume Canyon Road

As of Sunday, there are 1,910 personnel assigned to the fire, along with 120 engines, 17 water tenders, and 15 helicopters. There were five firefighters injured, according to officials. No civilian injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Airport Fire

The Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties had burned 23,519 acres with a 81% containment, as of Monday.

So far, the blaze has destroyed 160 structures and damaged 34, according to officials.

“Suppression repair crews continue to tidy up dozer lines and other areas disturbed by fire suppression activities. A Burned Area Response (BAER) Team has also arrived to begin assessing watersheds that may have been impacted by fire activity,” according to Cal Fire.

In order to effectively help residents, Orange County officials launched a website to help residents.

Here are some road closures in effect as of Monday:

— Trabuco Canyon Road and Trabuco Creek Road;

— El Toro Road and Live Oak Canyon Road;

— Ortega Highway at Nichols Institute

Ortega Highway has reopened, which has led to more traffic, so firefighters have asked drivers to be careful in the area.

Most evacuation orders and warnings in Orange County have been lifted, but some are still in effect in Riverside County. Residents can go to go.genasys.com/11hh53 to determine if their homes are impacted.

As of Sunday, there are 1,118 personnel assigned to the fire, along with 31 engines, 24 water tenders, and 7 helicopters. According to officials, 21 people have been injured in the fire.

Line Fire

The Line Fire in San Bernardino County had burned 39,232 acres with a 67% containment, as of Monday.

So far, the blaze has destroyed 1 structure and damaged 4, according to officials.

“There have been multiple drone incursions over the Line Fire area. Please be respectful of those fighting the fire and the community members who are impacted by fire. Never fly drones near wildfire. If you fly, we can’t,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

There is one road closure on Highway 330 northbound from Highland Avenue to Live Oak. There is also an evacuation center set up at San Bernardino County Fairgrounds.

As of Monday, there were a total of 2,082 personnel assigned to the fire, along with 130 engines, 22 water tenders, and 6 helicopters. According to officials, four firefighters have been injured in the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com+1-888-488-2023