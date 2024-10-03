Miller Brewing Co. faces strike: Union demands fair labor agreement

By Mariana La Roche

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Union members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began a strike Wednesday at Miller Brewing Co., demanding a fair labor agreement.

About 40 union members picketed at the brewery’s location in Miller Valley.

The union members, who are striking against Molson Coors parent company, have not disclosed specific details about the contract negotiations. However, they have expressed their demand for a fair labor agreement.

IAM rejected the company’s offer in order to strike saying, “The company’s economic offer fails to keep up with inflation, does not match wages of other trades at Molson Coors, and other area benchmarks.”

Molson Coors released a statement to WISN 12 News on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles and we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone. In the meantime, we don’t expect an impact to the availability of our products at retail,” Molson Coors’ Chief Communications Officer Adam Collins said.

