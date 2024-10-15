Family seeks public’s help after man is hit twice by cars

By Gabriela Vidal

BRIGHTON, Colorado (KCNC) — The fond memories of her younger brother, 22-year-old Jusiah Suarez, keep Joie Suarez’s spirit high amidst all the pain her family has endured in the last two weeks.

“He’s just a really good guy. He’s really goofy and always makes you smile. He’s always fun to be around,” said Joie. “He loves his family, he loves his friends.”

Joie spoke with CBS Colorado on Monday just across the street from the University of Colorado Hospital, where Jusiah now lays unconscious in a hospital bed after becoming the victim of a hit and run in Brighton.

“[I’m] sad, hurting, and just angry at the same time,” said Suarez.

The incident happened on the evening of Oct. 4. Joie says they believe Jusiah was walking south from his workplace that night into town when he was struck by a car near County Road 27 at County Road 2½.

The driver immediately fled the scene, according to investigators. Then, a second driver who didn’t see Jusiah also hit him. This time, the driver stayed on the scene and called the police.

“We didn’t get the call until about 11:30 at night,” said Joie. “Immediately my stomach just kind of dropped. I knew something wasn’t right, and in the background, I could just hear my mom screaming and crying.”

Right now, Jusiah remains in critical condition. While his family waits to learn more about his recovery, they continue to search for answers as to who could’ve caused this incident.

“It’s just tragic,” said Joie. “I mean, how does somebody just leave somebody.”

Brighton police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2000 Honda Civic, possibly black in color.

“We really do not have many leads at all right now,” said Joie.

The Thornton family says they’re taking this tragedy day by day, crowdfunding for Jusiah’s medical bills while praying anyone from the public will come forward with information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

They also hope Jusiah’s story serves as a reminder to anyone who uses that road or any roadways.

“To be aware of your surroundings. To be safe when you’re on the roads. Keep an eye out for pedestrians,” she said. “And pedestrians, too, keep an eye out for drivers. You never know what can happen.”

