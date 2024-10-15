Woman still recovering after swarm of bee stings, family considering legal action



By Laura Acevedo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A grandmother of five is still recovering after she was attacked by a swarm of bees last week in Scripps Ranch.

Her family has hired an attorney and is considering legal action against the pest control company working on the hive.

Reliving what happened last week isn’t easy for Alisa Deri; it’s physically and mentally painful.

Her daughter, Shiran Hamias, translated the conversation with ABC 10News. Hamias was with her mom and five children when a swarm of bees attacked her at Fairbrook Park in Scripps Ranch. The bee attack landed her in the hospital.

Once at the hospital, Deri was hooked to an IV and given oxygen and multiple medications.

The grandmother of five is still on medication almost a week after the swarm attacked her. She tells ABC 10News she still has bee stingers on her scalp and says she feels like she can still hear the bees when she tries to sleep.

The family has hired an attorney in hopes of getting answers about what happened. Hamias thinks the hive wasn’t cleared safely, and those nearby were not warned.

The family also claims the exterminator, the only person in a bee suit, refused to help her.

ABC 10News contacted the pest control company last week and again on Monday but has yet to receive a call back.

The city says the hives have been removed and that tape remains as a precautionary measure.

